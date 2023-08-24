E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGEN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agenus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agenus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

