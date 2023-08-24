E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $277.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

