E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 428,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 561,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

