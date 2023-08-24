E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $148,000 Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Several research firms recently commented on COGT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

