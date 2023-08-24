E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $202,000 Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

KPTI stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

