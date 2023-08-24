E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANA opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

