E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $203,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

