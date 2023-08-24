E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $57,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,604,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

