E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.