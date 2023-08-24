E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.73.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
