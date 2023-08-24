E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,245 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 285,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,604,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

