E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 31 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $394.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.13 and a 200-day moving average of $400.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.97 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

