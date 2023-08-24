E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,691 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $304,617,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

