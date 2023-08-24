E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

LOW stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

