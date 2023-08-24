E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $129,000 Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,017,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,823.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp acquired 86,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,932 shares of company stock worth $122,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

