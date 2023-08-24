Earthstone Energy’s (ESTE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 47.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $25,516,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 317.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 118,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

