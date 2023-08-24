Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 1.6 %

EML opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Eastern alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.