Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

Electromed Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Electromed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electromed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

