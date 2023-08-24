Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.