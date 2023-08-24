Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About Elkem ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.