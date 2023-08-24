Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

