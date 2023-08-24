EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $19.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of ESMT opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,398.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,370.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,449 shares of company stock worth $1,248,300. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 61.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 163.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 24.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

