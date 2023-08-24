Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,836,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,598,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

