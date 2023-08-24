Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,844 shares of company stock valued at $547,776. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,728,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

