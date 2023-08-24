Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Establishment Labs worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

