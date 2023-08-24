Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $191.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

