EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

EVI Industries stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also

