Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.