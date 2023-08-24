Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 713.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

