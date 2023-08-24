Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $165.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Fabrinet stock opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $163.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

