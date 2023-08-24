Fabrinet’s (FN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 82.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.