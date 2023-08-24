Fabrinet’s (FN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 82.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

NYSE FN opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

