Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $860.61 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $824.10 and a 200-day moving average of $754.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

