Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Farmers Edge Price Performance
Shares of FMEGF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Farmers Edge has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Farmers Edge
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers Edge
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.