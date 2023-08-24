Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Farmers Edge Price Performance

Shares of FMEGF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Farmers Edge has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Digital Agronomy Operations and E-commerce Operations. The Digital Agronomy Operations segment offers suite of digital agronomy solutions to growers.

