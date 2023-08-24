Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head-To-Head Review

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.29% 16.43% 1.12% CF Bankshares 18.84% 13.13% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $95.31 million 2.75 $30.02 million $4.80 9.61 CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.35 $18.16 million $2.71 6.68

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

