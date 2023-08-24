Financial Comparison: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banner and LINKBANCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $647.82 million 2.30 $195.38 million $5.77 7.52 LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.60 $5.60 million $0.20 34.65

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 28.30% 14.40% 1.35% LINKBANCORP 4.46% 4.01% 0.47%

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banner pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banner has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banner and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75 LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banner currently has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Summary

Banner beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

