Financial Comparison: Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) & BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A 0 0 4 0 3.00 BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 297.55%. BeiGene has a consensus price target of $279.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A is more favorable than BeiGene.

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and BeiGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BeiGene $1.42 billion 13.85 -$2.00 billion ($16.66) -12.17

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene.

Profitability

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A N/A N/A N/A BeiGene -95.67% -40.78% -27.95%

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A beats BeiGene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne. The company is also developing TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of various types of cancers. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

