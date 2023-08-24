Financial Survey: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 97.92% 27.76% 22.25% Vista Energy 28.33% 38.18% 15.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

18.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.28 $242.17 million $5.37 2.91 Vista Energy $1.14 billion 2.13 $269.54 million $3.34 7.86

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

