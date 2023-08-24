Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

