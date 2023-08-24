Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $56.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.