Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

