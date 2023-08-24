George Risk Industries (RSKIA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare George Risk Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries’ competitors have a beta of -8.74, indicating that their average share price is 974% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A George Risk Industries Competitors 93 317 507 13 2.47

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.78%. Given George Risk Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Risk Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $19.98 million $4.76 million 11.61 George Risk Industries Competitors $344.67 million -$26.67 million -11.36

George Risk Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than George Risk Industries. George Risk Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

George Risk Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. George Risk Industries pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 23.81% 9.65% 8.71% George Risk Industries Competitors -27.19% -24.32% -9.19%

Summary

George Risk Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

