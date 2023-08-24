Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,833. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

