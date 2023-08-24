Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

