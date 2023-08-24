Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRGSF shares. Danske raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of GRGSF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

