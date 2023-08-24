Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 179,717 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IIM opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.