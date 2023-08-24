Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.17 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

