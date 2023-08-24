Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,386 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

