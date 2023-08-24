Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 350 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of H&E Equipment Services worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

