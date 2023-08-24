Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 47,877 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.