Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 768 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

