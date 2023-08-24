Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.